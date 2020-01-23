Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein's 3rd sexual assault accuser identified

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Former actress Jessica Mann has been identified as the third woman who has accused disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault in his ongoing New York trial.

She has joined production assistant Mimi Haley and former The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who have both alleged assault against Weinstein,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein accuser opts out of controversial settlement deal

Harvey Weinstein accuser opts out of controversial settlement deal 00:40

 A fourth alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct has opted out of a controversial class action settlement deal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial [Video]Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer's rape trial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein case 'not a MeToo referendum'

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial has warned potential jurors that the case is not a referendum on the "MeToo" movement.
SBS Also reported by •SifyCBS NewsJust JaredReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.com

Weinstein New York trial to begin with opening statements, accuser testimonies

Opening statements begin Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial, over two years since he was first accused in a case that fueled the #MeToo movement....
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LarryMigo

Larry Schmarry RT @tessa5news: Harvey Weinstein arrives for his trial. He’s charged with five counts - two of rape and one of a criminal***act in relati… 3 minutes ago

salmrizza

Susanne Sternlo "The two other charges are that he committed predatory sexual assault, accusing him of a pattern of non-consensual… https://t.co/MtAKCXoqCG 16 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #HarveyWeinstein faces life in prison for reportedly sexually assaulting the three women. https://t.co/yt9IjuIc7V 24 minutes ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #HarveyWeinstein faces life in prison for reportedly sexually assaulting the three women. https://t.co/yt9IjuIc7V 24 minutes ago

liannerowepop

Lianne ⏳ RT @democracymum: Harvey Weinstein used his close friendship with Bill and Hillary Clinton to 'intimidate' his victims into doing what he t… 29 minutes ago

democracymum

Democracymum Harvey Weinstein used his close friendship with Bill and Hillary Clinton to 'intimidate' his victims into doing wha… https://t.co/6i8hZfGSyS 31 minutes ago

PoliticalPrada

Victoria Ross RT @mikesisak: Today’s the day: 839 days after a wave of allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the former fi… 43 minutes ago

_phonix12

Ingrid RT @NewDay: Opening statements in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and rape trial are set to begin today. He is charged with five felony c… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.