A follow-up to Captain Marvel, featuring Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role, is finally taking shape at Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on its Disney Plus series "WandaVision" on the project. Sources said Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, ...

Recent related news from verified sources A 'Captain Marvel' Sequel In The Works! Captain Marvel 2 is one step closer to coming to life. THR reports that WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is set to write a script for the sequel to the 2019...

Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’ in the works Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for the sequel, and is eyeing a potential 2022 release

