Dwayne Johnson Ryan Reynolds Gal Gadot begin shoot for Netflix's Red Notice

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson kick-started the shooting for Netflix film, Red Notice along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on Tuesday (local time).



The 47-year-old 'Fast and Furious' actor hopped on to Instagram as he shared the picture of the clap and wrote, "(Day) 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: FanReviews - Published Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:08 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Horse Girl starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser! Release Date: February 7, 2020 on Netflix Horse Girl is a drama movie, directed and produced by Jeff Baena, from a screenplay by Baena and...