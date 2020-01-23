Global  

Dwayne Johnson Ryan Reynolds Gal Gadot begin shoot for Netflix's Red Notice

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson kick-started the shooting for Netflix film, Red Notice along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on Tuesday (local time).

The 47-year-old 'Fast and Furious' actor hopped on to Instagram as he shared the picture of the clap and wrote, "(Day) 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for...
