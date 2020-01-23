Global  

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Welsh comic legend actor, writer and co-founder of iconic 'Monty Python' Terry Jones passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia. Jones a member of the much-loved British comedy group also directed a number of its most popular films, including "Life of Brian" and "The Meaning of Life," reported...
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: BREAKING: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

BREAKING: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 00:49

 Monty Python star Terry Jones has died, at the age of 77.

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News [Video]'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published


Agent says Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died. he was 77 and had been suffering from dementia.
Tweets about this

Itz_masty

Masty RT @BBCBreaking: Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said https://t.co/cDOBI7OMp0 12 seconds ago

Obabler

Oriol Bäbler RT @LaFamiliaFilm: Sir Michael Palin has paid tribute to his fellow Monty Python star Terry Jones. This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/qzg… 19 seconds ago

GreoryLuckie

Gregory Luckie RT @7NewsSydney: Monty Python co-creator Terry Jones is being remembered as one of the funniest writers of his generation after dying at th… 25 seconds ago

MellenPiano

Dennis W Mellen Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77 https://t.co/xVXpLjIirL 1 minute ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney Monty Python co-creator Terry Jones is being remembered as one of the funniest writers of his generation after dyin… https://t.co/eagcxiyNRi 2 minutes ago

Becky_Museums

Rebecca Odell RT @HistoryExtra: Words of wisdom from Monty Python star Terry Jones, who has passed away at the age of 77 #WednesdayWisdom #TerryJones #Py… 2 minutes ago

nickholl

nickholl RT @SimonParkin: Ugh, this is heartbreaking footage, but also I think it’s a bit restorative to see a man talk in this way about how much h… 2 minutes ago

BestDrWho

Paul says, Patrick Troughton RT @StarryEyedGir11: In tears at watching Michael in tears remembering his dear friend 😭 BBC News - Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute… 2 minutes ago

