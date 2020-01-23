Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel: Parents would see my face and faint

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recalled how her parents used to "see my face and faint" after she suffered an acid attack. She has thanked her sister "Chotu" for standing by her side and working day and night for her treatment.

Referring to her sister, Rangoli tweeted: "I can never pay back what you did...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Acid attack survivor Rangoli: Parents would see my face and faint

Acid attack survivor Rangoli: Parents would see my face and faint 01:49

 Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recalled how her parents used to "see my face and faint" after she suffered an acid attack. She has thanked her sister "Chotu" for standing by her side and working day and night for her treatment. #KanganaRanaut , #Panga , #Kangana

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Miss Italy Gessica Notaro Bravely Shows Her Face After A Savage Acid Attack By Her Ex [Video]Former Miss Italy Gessica Notaro Bravely Shows Her Face After A Savage Acid Attack By Her Ex

Former Miss Italy Gessica Notaro Bravely Shows Her Face After A Savage Acid Attack By Her Ex

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 00:47Published

Acid attack survivor Pramodini appeals citizens to watch Chhapaak [Video]Acid attack survivor Pramodini appeals citizens to watch Chhapaak

Acid attack survivor Pramodini appeals citizens to watch Chhapaak

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Laxmi's daughter reacted to ‘Chhapaak’

Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ was released recently and it has not managed to win the hearts of many. The film is based on the life of an acid attack...
IndiaTimes

Acid attack survivor Rangoli: Parents would see my face and faint

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recalled how her parents used to "see my face and faint" after she suffered an acid...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.