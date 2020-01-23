Watch: Martin Lawrence + Will Smith Bring BAD BOYS FOR LIFE To ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith In Hilarious Clip

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hollywood superstars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith know they have a hit on their hands with Bad Boys for Life. The duo have delivered a hilarious promotional clip featuring ESPN’s popular Stephen A. Smith. Watch and comment below!



