Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is feeling extra icy this winter. The award-winning crooner took a moment away from music-making this week to share a shot of himself donning an iced-out grill. Look and comment below!



The post Look: Justin Bieber Shows Off His Iced-Out Grill appeared first on . Pop superstar Justin Bieber is feeling extra icy this winter. The award-winning crooner took a moment away from music-making this week to share a shot of himself donning an iced-out grill. Look and comment below!The post Look: Justin Bieber Shows Off His Iced-Out Grill appeared first on . 👓 View full article

