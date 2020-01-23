Global  

Netflix's 'Cheer' Cast Wows With Incredible Routine on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The cast of Netflix’s Cheer show off their incredible stunts during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday (January 23). Monica Aldama, and cheerleaders Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler, and La’Darius Marshall sat down with Ellen to chat about the show, and how the docuseries gives an inside look at the sport as the [...]
