Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While promoting his new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Picard, Patrick Stewart had a giant question for Whoopi Goldberg on The View. The legendary actor, who stars as the title captain, formally asked Whoopi to return to the Star Trek universe by reprising her role as Guinan, the El-Aurian bar hostess. “I’m here with [...] 👓 View full article