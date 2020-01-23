Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Hollywood star Nick Cannon is speaking out. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to address headline-generating claims made by fellow actor Orlando Brown about having a past sexual encounter together. Big Facts: On Wednesday, Nick went to Instagram to address the viral shots fired his way from Orlando about receiving oral sex. High-Key Details: Initially, […]



The post Nick Cannon Responds To Orlando Brown’s X-Rated Sexual Claims: “I Am Praying For The Young Brother” appeared first on . Hollywood star Nick Cannon is speaking out. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to address headline-generating claims made by fellow actor Orlando Brown about having a past sexual encounter together. Big Facts: On Wednesday, Nick went to Instagram to address the viral shots fired his way from Orlando about receiving oral sex. High-Key Details: Initially, […]The post Nick Cannon Responds To Orlando Brown’s X-Rated Sexual Claims: “I Am Praying For The Young Brother” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

