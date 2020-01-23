Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone becomes first Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Deepika Padukone has become the first-ever Bollywood star to be a part of a global Louis Vuitton 2020 campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika Padukone makes a style statement in all white ensemble

Deepika Padukone makes a style statement in all white ensemble 00:59

 Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is diva in every sense.Not only she is a brilliant actress the sizzling beauty of Bollywood never disappoints us with her fashion choices.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika feted with global honour for mental health awareness drive [Video]Deepika feted with global honour for mental health awareness drive

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness. #DeepikaPadukone #WorldEconomicForum #CrystalAward

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:14Published

Deepika Padukone leaves for WEF meeting in Switzerland [Video]Deepika Padukone leaves for WEF meeting in Switzerland

Deepika Padukone leaves for WEF meeting in Switzerland

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ranveer's cute comment on Deepika's post

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone had added another feather to her cap. She has gone on to become the first from the Hindi film industry to feature in an...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

DP gets feature in luxury brand campaign

Bollywood’s reigning Queen, Deepika Padukone has made history! The actress has become the first from the Hindi film industry to be a part of an international...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.