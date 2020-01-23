Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Judy': Renee Zellweger shines as Judy Garland (IANS Review; Rating: ****)

'Judy': Renee Zellweger shines as Judy Garland (IANS Review; Rating: ****)

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
"Judy"; Cast: Renee Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Darci Shaw, Royce Pierreson, Andy Nyman, Daniel Cerqueira, Richard Cordery; Director: Rupert Goold; Rating: **** (four stars)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Renee Zellweger dedicates SAG win to Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger dedicates SAG win to Judy Garland 01:15

 Renee Zellweger dedicated her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role to the late Judy Garland on Sunday (19.01.20).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger's brother helped her overcome first public break-up [Video]Renee Zellweger's brother helped her overcome first public break-up

Renee Zellweger has shared that her brother helped her through her first public break-up by making her face tabloid reports about the demise of her relationship head-on.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Renee Zellweger: Acting career is 'failure' at becoming a writer [Video]Renee Zellweger: Acting career is 'failure' at becoming a writer

'Judy' star Renee Zellweger joked that her acting career means she failed her plan of becoming a writer.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger says not playing sexy roles aided in her success

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Renee Zellweger says not playing sexy women on screen is the key to her success in Hollywood.
Sify

‘Judy’ movie review: Renée Zellweger shines in this stunning biopic of an enigmatic star

The star deserves every accolade for her career-defining performance as Judy Garland, one of the greatest entertainers that ever lived
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.