Sir Rod Stewart pleads not guilty to battery

ContactMusic Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
News video: Rod Stewart and son plead not guilty to battery charges

Rod Stewart and son plead not guilty to battery charges 00:43

 Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded not guilty to battery charges relating to an alleged bust-up with a hotel security guard on New Year's Eve.

Sir Patrick Stewart is 'Angry, disappointed & guilty' [Video]Sir Patrick Stewart is "Angry, disappointed & guilty"

Sir Patrick Stewart has reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard, who he says is now "Angry, disappointed & guilty" in Amazon Prime's new series, Picard. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers [Video]Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Police say rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year's Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee.

Rod Stewart and Son Plead Not Guilty to Assaulting Hotel Guard

The 'This Old Heart of Mine' singer and his son Sean enter not guilty plea for the battery charges they are slapped with following an alleged altercation on New...
