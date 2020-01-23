Juice WRLD's Cause Of Death Revealed

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

He suffered a seizure last year...



*Juice WRLD's* cause of death has been confirmed.



The rapper suffered a seizure last year, and despite efforts to save him Juice WRLD passed away at a cruelly young age.



Taken ill at the terminal of Chicago’s Midway Airport, the rap star was reportedly administered the opioid antidote Narcan.



Now the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has issued an official statement, confirming the full cause of death.



In the statement Juice WRLD is described as passing away as "a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity" following an accidental overdose.



Real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice WRLD makes a posthumous appearance on Eminem's new album 'Music To Be Murdered By'.



