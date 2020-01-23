Global  

Ratan Tata posts throwback picture from younger days and Instagram loves it!

Thursday, 23 January 2020
New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Business tycoon Ratan Tata on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram that gave a glimpse of what he looked like in his days of youth.
