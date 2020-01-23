Revisiting Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's Supportive History
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () There's a lot that people don't know about the bond between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. As a result of being two powerhouse performers in the music industry, T.Swift and Queen...
'Lover' hitmaker Taylor Swift has defended the movie 'Cats' - in which she plays feline character Bombalurina - from the avalanche of criticism it has received and insists she is proud to be part of the musical movie because it gave her the chance to meet Andrew Lloyd Webber.