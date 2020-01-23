Global  

Kodak Black’s Family Lawyers Up + Ready To Take Action After Prison Abuse Accusations

SOHH Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Kodak Black’s Family Lawyers Up + Ready To Take Action After Prison Abuse AccusationsFlorida rapper Kodak Black‘s family is ready to ride for him. New reports claim the Southern entertainer’s mom has found a celebrity attorney to tackle recent claims of abuse going down behind bars toward her son. Big Facts: According to reports, a lawyer is ready to find out what’s really going down at Black’s Florida […]

The post Kodak Black's Family Lawyers Up + Ready To Take Action After Prison Abuse Accusations appeared first on .
News video: Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky 00:46

 Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been moved to a prison a thousand miles away. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kodak Black Exposes Insane Prison Treatment + Alleged Abuse: “I Was Denied Visit W/ My Mother”

Kodak Black Exposes Insane Prison Treatment + Alleged Abuse: “I Was Denied Visit W/ My Mother”Florida rapper Kodak Black is speaking out. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to address his living condition and mistreatment behind bars. Big Facts: On...
SOHH Also reported by •TMZ.com

Kodak Black's Mother Tearfully Addresses Fear for Son's Safety in Prison

The rapper's mother Marlene Simmons has hired high-profile lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin's family, to make sure that her son 'is okay'...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Seattle Times

