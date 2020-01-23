Kodak Black’s Family Lawyers Up + Ready To Take Action After Prison Abuse Accusations
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Florida rapper Kodak Black‘s family is ready to ride for him. New reports claim the Southern entertainer’s mom has found a celebrity attorney to tackle recent claims of abuse going down behind bars toward her son. Big Facts: According to reports, a lawyer is ready to find out what’s really going down at Black’s Florida […]
Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been moved to a prison a thousand miles away. Katie Johnston reports.
The rapper's mother Marlene Simmons has hired high-profile lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin's family, to make sure that her son 'is okay'... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Seattle Times
