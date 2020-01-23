Global  

Police issue warning over Slipknot gig

Express and Star Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
West Midlands Police are warning fans of Slipknot to be vigilant at tomorrow's gig in Birmingham after thieves were reported to be targeting mobile fans at other shows on their current tour.
