Stephanie Scott OMG this cast!! 😍👏😆 Kristen Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy Set to Star in New Rom-Com "Happiest Season"… https://t.co/IgXtppxPN8 5 hours ago Returns Girls RT @THR: Clea DuVall's 'Happiest Season' — the rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis — has rounded out its cast https://t.co… 10 hours ago ☾ RT @JennaGuillaume: EXCUSE ME. A rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, written and directed by Clea Duvall???? WITH Dan Lev… 13 hours ago Jetgirl Says Stuff @JazzStradling A holiday romantic comedy where Kristen & Mackenzie play a couple. Here is more info on the cast and… https://t.co/0d9SN6pgte 15 hours ago LadyParts Podcast Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, Dan Levy and Mary Steenburgen have been cast in “Happiest Season,” a roma… https://t.co/sYXqB3mHEP 23 hours ago NewNowNext RT @LogoTV: .@danjlevy has officially joined the cast of Happiest Season, a lesbian rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis! h… 23 hours ago ☁ RT @aubreyplazanet: "Little Hours" reunion? Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie have been cast to star in “Happiest Season,” a romantic comedy sta… 2 days ago Morna Foan @danjlevy The first article I've seen that doesn't refer to Happiest Season as a gay/queer rom com. Finally someon… https://t.co/oMG9WWe5qg 2 days ago