Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Tells 'GMA' That She Was 'Trying to Make a Difference'

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ousted Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan appeared on Thursday's Good Morning America (Jan. 23), where she detailed the reasons behind...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation 01:03

 The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert [Video]Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Grammys Chief Neil Portnow Blasts ‘False and Outrageous’ Rape Accusation in EEOC Complaint

Former Grammys Chief Neil Portnow Blasts ‘False and Outrageous’ Rape Accusation in EEOC ComplaintNeil Portnow, the former CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences that oversees the Grammy Awards, is denying an accusation he raped an unnamed...
The Wrap Also reported by •SFGate

Grammy Drama: 7 Most Explosive Accusations by Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan

Grammy Drama: 7 Most Explosive Accusations by Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah DuganDeborah Dugan, the former CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences ousted last week after less than a year, sent a detailed email to human...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

willdiesoon_x

theMan RT @GMA: FULL INTERVIEW: "I have evidence..." Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out on bombshell allegations of “vote rigging” in t… 19 seconds ago

AsilNyl

lyn RT @PopCrave: Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out with @GMA about her bombshell allegations of “vote rigging” in the Recording Aca… 37 seconds ago

mla28

Don't Tread on Me Because - I'm #ADOS. I mean it. RT @Variety: Ousted #Grammys CEO Debrah Dugan spoke out about "conflicts of interest" that could taint nominations https://t.co/5jW3gUJXse 1 minute ago

_Fabinhu_R_

Fábio RT @GMA: “All along I had been bringing up what was happening.” Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out on bombshell allegations again… 3 minutes ago

_Fabinhu_R_

Fábio RT @GMA: “I actually wanted to make change from within…I was trying at each step to take a deep breath and say, 'Okay I can make a differen… 3 minutes ago

_Fabinhu_R_

Fábio RT @GMA: “There are incidents of conflict of interest that taints the results.” Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out on bombshell a… 3 minutes ago

_Fabinhu_R_

Fábio RT @GMA: "I am. I worked very hard on the show." Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan tells @GStephanopoulos that she will watch the Grammys o… 3 minutes ago

_Fabinhu_R_

Fábio RT @GMA: .@GStephanopoulos: So you do have evidence? Deborah Dugan: I do. @GStephanopoulos: And where are you going to present that? Debora… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.