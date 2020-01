Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Opposing the new Citizenship Law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, actor and filmmaker Nandita Das on Thursday said that with spontaneous protests erupting against the law in the country, "every place is becoming Shaheen Bagh". πŸ‘“ View full article