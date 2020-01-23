Global  

Oprah Winfrey Scoffs at Rumors That Royal Family Was 'Blindsided' by Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The OWN founder supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the British royal family '1000 per cent' and says it 'wasn't fair' to say the royal family was 'blindsided.'
News video: Top 10 Reasons Meghan Markle Is a Badass

Top 10 Reasons Meghan Markle Is a Badass 11:19

 In case you haven’t been watching the news, here are just a few reasons Meghan Markle is a badass.

Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes [Video]Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged [Video]Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Canadian Residency Rocked by Earthquake

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their baby boy, have been staying in Vancouver Island since announcing their plans to break away from the royal...
AceShowbiz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who announced exit from the royal family almost ten days back will not use the "royal highness" titles as well as would no longer...
DNA Also reported by •AceShowbizE! OnlineJust JaredCBS 2

