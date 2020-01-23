Kelly Clarkson Really Is All of Us When She Freaks Out Over The Vampire Diaries to Paul Wesley

Day after day, Kelly Clarkson finds new ways to prove just how relatable she is. The Voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show did it again when Paul Wesley, he of The Vampire Diaries and...



Recent related videos from verified sources Ian Somerhalder Talks "V Wars," His New Vampire Series On Netflix In Netflix's "V Wars," Dr. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 39:07Published on December 4, 2019 The Real Reason Why Ian Somerhalder Signed Onto Another Vampire Story After "The Vampire Diaries" Ian Somerhalder jokes about joining Netflix's "V Wars" after nearly a decade in the vampire genre. He also explains how the series differ. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 02:43Published on December 4, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this