Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: An unexciting dance drama that should have only focused on dance

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
*Street Dancer 3D
U/A; Drama
Director: Remo D'Souza
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi
Rating: 
*

Remo D'Souza knows how to make his actors move and groove, shake and scintillate. Given a majority of the actors in his films are dancers, the authenticity and realism are always taken care of....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Street Dancer' Trailer [Video]'Street Dancer' Trailer

Street Dancer Trailer - A dance epic based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity that occurs between the two different groups coming together for a single cause.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published

Varun Dhawan: India will take over global dance scene in next 10 years [Video]Varun Dhawan: India will take over global dance scene in next 10 years

Actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the dance movie "Street Dancer 3D", and is these days heaping praise on the dancing talent of the country. He claims over the next ten years, India will take..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Street Dancer 3D' review: Varun, Shraddha step up their game

The plot doesn't get lost in this dance movie, and there's enough to keep you engrossed.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Mid-Day

Meet Rahul Shetty, the man behind Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance in Street Dancer 3D

Rahul Shetty, who has choreographed several songs in Street Dancer 3D, considers it a once in a lifetime experience to work with renowned actors like Prabhudeva,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.