WATCH: Ex-Obama Campaign Manager Says No Question Bernie Sanders is ‘The Worst Candidate’

Mediaite Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said that Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is “the worst candidate” Democrats could select to run against President Donald Trump. Senator Sanders’ recent surge in some polls appears to be alarming some Democrats like Messina, who appeared on Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe […]
News video: Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll

Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll 00:50

 Bernie Sanders becomes the latest candidate to challenge Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the Democratic primary, topping the former Vice President in a new poll. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Keller @ Large: A Sanders Lead Might Be The Start Of Something Bit - Or It Might Spark A Backlash [Video]Keller @ Large: A Sanders Lead Might Be The Start Of Something Bit - Or It Might Spark A Backlash

Bernie Sanders is now in a statistical tie with Joe Biden in a new poll of Democratic presidential candidates.

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments [Video]Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez..

Bernie Campaign Manager Gives Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave his candidate’s side of the tense post-debate moment between the Vermont senator and Massachusetts Senator...
Mediaite

CNN’s Chris Cillizza Doubles Down on Bernie Sanders Criticism: ‘Elizabeth Warren is On the Record Saying This Happened’

During a Wednesday morning appearance on New Day, CNN Political Analyst Chris Cillizza did nothing to disabuse the widely held belief among Bernie Sanders’...
Mediaite

