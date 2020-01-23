Ben Affleck & Anne Hathaway Star in 'The Last Thing He Wanted' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)
Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck co-star in a new film, coming to Netflix! The Last Thing He Wanted hits the streaming service on February 21, and you can watch the trailer right now. Here's a plot summary: "A veteran D.C. journalist (Hathaway) loses the thread of
The Last Thing He Wanted Movie Trailer HD - starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe - A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America.
Plot synopsis: A veteran D.C. journalist (Academy...