Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ozzy Osbourne Says Fans' Well-Wishes After Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis Means 'The Absolute World to Me'

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is truly touched by the outpouring from his fans in the wake of his reveal earlier this week that he has been diagnosed with a form of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis 00:48

 Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" after her husband Ozzy went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'A Huge Weight Off His Shoulders': Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis [Video]'A Huge Weight Off His Shoulders': Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne opened up on The Talk Tuesday about her husband and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's recent Parkinson's disease diagnoses. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has parkinson's disease [Video]Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has parkinson's disease

The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease, during a Good Morning America interview with wife Sharon Osbourne.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Entertainment TonightBBC NewsTamworth HeraldReuters IndiaWorldNewsSeattle TimesCBC.caFOXNews.comNewsmaxE! Online

Scotland's papers: Osbourne's 'shock' diagnosis and wellbeing slump

Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease announcement and fears over Scotland's wellbeing make the front pages.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Ozzy Osbourne Says Fans' Well-Wishes After Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis Means 'The Absolute World to Me'… https://t.co/EFyEyfaq2K 12 minutes ago

1023WBAB

102.3 WBAB Stricken singer says goodwill “means the world” to him after revealing diagnosis. https://t.co/gxlevTzUCA 3 hours ago

MeghanMayy0315

Meghan May RT @people: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease, Says 'I Need' My Fans to 'Hang on' https://t.co/L3utDToWz8 22 hours ago

Pigeonz13

IDCILI RT @98Rock: An emotional Sharon thanked everyone on The Talk, as well as Ozzy’s fans and their friends, for the “outpouring of positive rea… 1 day ago

98Rock

98 Rock An emotional Sharon thanked everyone on The Talk, as well as Ozzy’s fans and their friends, for the “outpouring of… https://t.co/PeWyySSMC4 1 day ago

tiskieontario

BunnyLover RT @people: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease, Says 'I Need' My Fans to 'Hang on' #PeopleNow https://t.co/I7aW4eyedw 1 day ago

senstays

Jaideep Sen RT @indulgexpress: Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, though he really wants to get well and back to p… 1 day ago

csaretto09

Chris RT @CindyVien: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease, Says 'I Need' My Fans to 'Hang on' https://t.co/IOrvgUNfO5 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.