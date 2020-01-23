London Da Track's Ex Tells Him to Have His Own Baby With Summer Walker Amid Custody Battle Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 'Come Thru' singer finds herself entangled in a family drama between her boyfriend and his two baby mamas as he is seeking full custody of his children. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this