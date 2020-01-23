Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leslie Jones Calls Below Deck's Ashton a ''Misogynistic Biscuit'' on The Tonight Show

E! Online Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Leslie Jones is a Below Deck superfan, but her thoughts on controversial series star Ashton Pienaar are less supportive. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Below Deck’ Star Rhylee Gerber Slams Ashton Pienaar — ‘I Feel Like He Has A Grudge That He Holds Against Me All The Tim [Video]‘Below Deck’ Star Rhylee Gerber Slams Ashton Pienaar — ‘I Feel Like He Has A Grudge That He Holds Against Me All The Tim

Below Deck star Rhylee Gerber got candid about her complicated relationship with Ashton Pienaar during an interview with OKMagazine.com. The reality star admitted that that there is still underlying..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leslie Jones Tells 'Fallon' How Got the 'Game of Thrones' Writers to Direct Her Netflix Special!

Leslie Jones paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (January 22), and dished all about her Netflix stand-up special, Time Machine!...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.