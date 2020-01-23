New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: “I’m The Captain Now”
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () It’s safe to say the Internet is 100 percent here for Zion Williamson. Social media has erupted since last night with hilarious, must-see memes inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans rookie making a long-awaited NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs. Look and comment below!
Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game. Williamson scored 17 straight points in the 4th quarter to give New Orleans a 107-106 lead before...
