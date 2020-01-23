Global  

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: “I’m The Captain Now”

Thursday, 23 January 2020
New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: “I’m The Captain Now”It’s safe to say the Internet is 100 percent here for Zion Williamson. Social media has erupted since last night with hilarious, must-see memes inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans rookie making a long-awaited NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs. Look and comment below!

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: "I'm The Captain Now"
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut 01:19

 Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game. Williamson scored 17 straight points in the 4th quarter to give New Orleans a 107-106 lead before...

Fans, businesses excited for Zion Williamson Debut [Video]Fans, businesses excited for Zion Williamson Debut

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 01:18

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 01:18Published

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent [Video]Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the max..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05


Pelicans’ Zion Williamson impresses in NBA debut


Chicago S-T

NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut

New Orleans' Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs...
Reuters Also reported by •FOX Sports•CBS Sports•USATODAY.com•BBC News•Chicago S-T

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @msbonil5: Zion Williamson told New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry to 'leave me in' during sensational debut, but the Pelicans' medical… 12 seconds ago

msbonil5

muzaffar Zion Williamson told New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry to 'leave me in' during sensational debut, but the Pelican… https://t.co/szg1e5CCl3 4 minutes ago

R33Z33

Spice Adams nephew RT @sohh: New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: "I'm The Captain Now" #ZionWilliamson htt… 7 minutes ago

Taidon

wilkins king, jr. Zion Williamson Just Gave Us the Most Exciting Seven Minutes of This NBA Season https://t.co/ZYXn0oHXQF 11 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt New Orleans Pelicans Remain Cautious But Zion Williamson Shined In Delayed Debut - https://t.co/k7Phbe6vNI #GoogleAlerts 12 minutes ago

MikeMiller_Time

Mike Miller RT @SkySportsNBA: #ZionWilliamson 👇 steps up to the #NBA like, hmmmm... 🤔 ...this is easy! 😎 🔥 REPORT - https://t.co/1mst48M2bH 🎙️ REACTIO… 13 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: "I'm The Captain Now"… https://t.co/AvEhIlM62N 22 minutes ago

nickkosko59

Nick Kosko There's hype and then there's HYPE. Former @DukeMBB superstar Zion Williamson finally made his debut for the… https://t.co/Zne9dv5Uxw 27 minutes ago

