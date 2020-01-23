Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

It’s safe to say the Internet is 100 percent here for Zion Williamson. Social media has erupted since last night with hilarious, must-see memes inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans rookie making a long-awaited NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs. Look and comment below!



The post New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: “I’m The Captain Now” appeared first on . It’s safe to say the Internet is 100 percent here for Zion Williamson. Social media has erupted since last night with hilarious, must-see memes inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans rookie making a long-awaited NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs. Look and comment below!The post New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Epic NBA Debut Sparks Hilarious, Must-See Memes: “I’m The Captain Now” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

