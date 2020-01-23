Prince Charles Appears to Snub Vice President Mike Pence & It Was All Caught on Video
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Prince Charles appeared to snub US Vice President Mike Pence while he went down a line and shook hands with world leaders at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel on Thursday (January 23). It appears from the video as if Prince Charles is shaking hands, gets to VP Pence, and skips over him to [...]
U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival Benny Gantz to Washington next week to discuss the White... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Craig RT @mog7546: ROYAL SNUB
Prince Charles Snubs #Pence Handshake At World Holocaust Forum
The video shows Pence turning to anticipate the ha… 9 seconds ago