Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Charles Appears to Snub Vice President Mike Pence & It Was All Caught on Video

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Prince Charles appeared to snub US Vice President Mike Pence while he went down a line and shook hands with world leaders at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel on Thursday (January 23). It appears from the video as if Prince Charles is shaking hands, gets to VP Pence, and skips over him to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: A Royal Diss?

A Royal Diss? 00:47

 Prince Charles appeared to snub Vice President Mike Pence at an event in Jerusalem.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thomas Markle 'cried' as Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle [Video]Thomas Markle 'cried' as Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

Thomas Markle 'cried' as Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle The retired lighting director was unable to travel to the US to be with the former 'Suits' star when she wed Prince Harry in May..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event [Video]Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Charles appears to snub US vice president Mike Pence at Holocaust memorial

Both heads of state are in Israel for 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz
Independent

Netanyahu, his rival to meet Trump on Mideast peace next week: Pence

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival Benny Gantz to Washington next week to discuss the White...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Craigstern14

Craig RT @mog7546: ROYAL SNUB Prince Charles Snubs #Pence Handshake At World Holocaust Forum The video shows Pence turning to anticipate the ha… 9 seconds ago

DTeambanning

Davis, Charlie RT @dcexaminer: Prince Charles appears to snub @VP Mike Pence at the #WorldHolocaustForum. @VPPressSec contacted The Washington Examiner… 37 seconds ago

diddymcc

Diddy McC Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum https://t.co/ybhURTFMZi via @TMZ 54 seconds ago

BassRck4

MOO RT @PaulLidicul: After Prince Charles appears to snub VP Mike Pence, the @VPPressSec said that the "VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to en… 2 minutes ago

SwampGreen

Tyko Kihlstedt Watch: Prince Charles appears to snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum https://t.co/GXscNiLH49 3 minutes ago

gal_judi

JudiProgressiveGal Watch: Prince Charles appears to snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum https://t.co/kXYs3C2sLG 6 minutes ago

GuinnessDog

GuinnessDog @dcexaminer @VP @VPPressSec “Appears”? 🤣🤣 That was a straight up intentional snub and a loud statement about how… https://t.co/MGPzSgwEFY 7 minutes ago

Dragonscales10

Gayle McPherson Watch: Prince Charles Appears To Snub Pence - news - Kinetic by Windstream https://t.co/HeNxOTvDl1 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.