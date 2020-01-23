Angela Simmons Tearfully Recalls Telling Her 3-Year-Old Son His Dad Was Dead Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sutton Tennyson was shot and killed in November 2018. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Modern Family S11E12 Dead on A Rival Modern Family 11x12 "Dead on A Rival" Season 11 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - Mitchell learns a valuable life lesson when Murray (Paul Dooley), a former resident of the house, shows up unexpectedly... Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:15Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this