This Video of Julianne Hough Receiving a Holistic Treatment Is Going Viral

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Julianne Hough is currently at the World Economic Forum (WEF) happening right now in Davos, Switzerland and she participated in a holistic treatment with Dr. John Amaral that has people talking. The video demonstration is meant to show how waves of stored emotion can be released through movements. In the video, Julianne is lying face [...]
