Jim Lehrer death: Long-running PBS news host dies aged 85

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nightly PBS NewsHour, has died, PBS said on Thursday. He was 85. Lehrer died "peacefully in his sleep," according to PBS. He had suffered a heart attack in 1983 and more recently, had undergone heart valve surgery in April 2008. For Lehrer, and for his friend and longtime partner Robert MacNeil, broadcast journalism was a service, with public understanding of events and issues its primary goal. Lehrer was also a frequent moderator of presidential debates.


