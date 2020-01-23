Global  

Jim Lehrer death: Long-running PBS news host dies aged 85

Independent Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nightly PBS NewsHour, has died, PBS said on Thursday. He was 85. Lehrer died "peacefully in his sleep," according to PBS. He had suffered a heart attack in 1983 and more recently, had undergone heart valve surgery in April 2008. For Lehrer, and for his friend and longtime partner Robert MacNeil, broadcast journalism was a service, with public understanding of events and issues its primary goal. Lehrer was also a frequent moderator of presidential debates.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85 00:30

 Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 [Video]Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 On Thursday, PBS announced that the veteran broadcast journalist died "peacefully in his sleep." Lehrer began as the Washington correspondent for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Longtime PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Dies at 85 [Video]Longtime PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Dies at 85

Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate moderator and former anchor of the "NewsHour" television program, died Thursday. He was 85.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:45Published


Remembering legendary journalist Jim Lehrer

Jim Lehrer, the longtime PBS News anchor, has died. Over four decades, he was known for his direct interviews with world and national leaders. Jan Crawford takes...
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.ca

Jim Lehrer, Longtime PBS News Anchor, Is Dead at 85

For 36 years, mostly teaming with Robert MacNeil, he offered an alternative to network evening news programs with in-depth reporting, interviews and news...
NYTimes.com

