Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kate Upton opens up about pressure to lose weight after giving birth: It's 'extremely unnecessary'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Kate Upton is not letting societal pressures of losing baby weight get in her way of feeling confident in her skin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Upton struggled to breast-feed newborn daughter [Video]Kate Upton struggled to breast-feed newborn daughter

Kate Upton has shared that she felt pressure to breast-feed her newborn daughter despite it "sucking the energy away" from her.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Kate Hudson 'took longer' to lose baby weight after Rani [Video]Kate Hudson 'took longer' to lose baby weight after Rani

Kate Hudson took longer to lose her baby weight after she gave birth to her daughter Rani 14 months ago.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

3rdHourTODAY

3rd Hour of TODAY Kate Upton opens up about struggles with breastfeeding, new-mom pressure https://t.co/DL2cuuZICF 2 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #cd9e9021bb8f53169a29b730f0a3e271 #foxnewspersonkateupton Kate Upton opens up about pressure to lose weight after g… https://t.co/R4hvoKglcs 3 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kate Upton opens up about pressure to lose weight after giving birth: It’s ‘extremely unnecessary’ | Fox News https://t.co/z085rWb8wX 3 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Kate Upton clarifies comments about breastfeeding https://t.co/JHdkeohByr 6 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Kate Upton clarifies comments about breastfeeding https://t.co/nqJnuNc97b via @TODAYshow 6 hours ago

StefPrinkles

Stefanie Prinkles Kate Upton opens up about struggles with breastfeeding - https://t.co/GCxFT4R3U1 https://t.co/NH2xVswSdu 8 hours ago

WFLANews

NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 Kate Upton opens up about motherhood and how breastfeeding one-year-old daughter Genevieve 'was sucking the energy… https://t.co/nakIlxnm3A 4 days ago

StefPrinkles

Stefanie Prinkles Kate Upton opens up about how breastfeeding daughter Genevieve 'was sucking the energy away from me' - Daily Mail https://t.co/IlqDZeNLhL 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.