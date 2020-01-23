Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
If you're looking for Calvin Harris, you might want to look in the dead center of a sweaty dance floor in an illegal warehouse rave. The Scottish...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jer_Bear__

Jer RT @GlobalDanceGDE: BREAKING: @CalvinHarris Drops Acid House Inspired EP 'Love Regenerator' And Holy Shit It's Amazing - LISTEN: https://t.… 24 minutes ago

GlobalDanceGDE

GDE BREAKING: @CalvinHarris Drops Acid House Inspired EP 'Love Regenerator' And Holy Shit It's Amazing - LISTEN:… https://t.co/YX58pqrjyg 1 hour ago

michaeldventura

Michael Ventura RT @billboarddance: .@CalvinHarris drops acid house tunes under new alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/0pwA5XLcNY 1 hour ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/MS2phwI3NA #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/4MmKnGvVBL 2 hours ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/h3d31GTfsz 3 hours ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/fNhWIQ9DNU 3 hours ago

farther_go

GoFarther Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/wPFXMiTS5M 3 hours ago

realizetoday

realizetoday #Dance Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/UfqcUNfx9D https://t.co/NG1DlBbiJ3 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.