The Mean Girls Broadway Musical Is Becoming a Movie Thanks to Tina Fey

E! Online Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Another Mean Girls movie? That is so fetch! Tina Fey is set to bring Mean Girls back to movie theaters, however, it's not exactly a sequel to the beloved 2004 film starring Lindsay...
News video: Fall Girls movie

Fall Girls movie 02:49

 Fall Girls movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fall Girls TrailerPaige Davis has just gotten promoted to President of Sales at her job. After a night of partying, Paige and her girlfriends hilariously wakes up to a dead boss.

Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakes

Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakesTime to break out your best pink outfits because Mean Girls — the popular 2004 Tina Fey cult comedy film, which is based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book...
The Verge

Tina Fey Announces 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Becoming a Movie!

Mean Girls is coming right back to the big screen! Tina Fey announced on Thursday (January 23) that the Tony-nominated production of the hit film is now being...
Just Jared


