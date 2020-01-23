The Mean Girls Broadway Musical Is Becoming a Movie Thanks to Tina Fey

Another Mean Girls movie? That is so fetch! Tina Fey is set to bring Mean Girls back to movie theaters, however, it's not exactly a sequel to the beloved 2004 film starring Lindsay...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Private School movie (1983) Private School movie (1983) Private School movie (1983) Plot synopsis: Christine (Phoebe Cates), a student at an exclusive all-girls private school, is in love with Jim, who attends an academy for.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:20Published 2 days ago All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical The classic musical Newsies is getting a new twist at an all-girls high school in a west suburb of Chicago. The production does feature one boy in a lead role, but the entire rest of the cast is made.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:04Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakes Time to break out your best pink outfits because Mean Girls — the popular 2004 Tina Fey cult comedy film, which is based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book...

The Verge 1 hour ago



Tina Fey Announces 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Becoming a Movie! Mean Girls is coming right back to the big screen! Tina Fey announced on Thursday (January 23) that the Tony-nominated production of the hit film is now being...

Just Jared 2 hours ago





Tweets about this