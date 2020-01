Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Louis Tomlinson has faith that One Direction will get back together! The 28-year-old singer recently spoke out about whether it was time yet for the band to get back together. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson “We’ve been on a break four years. I’m only just getting round to releasing my first [...] 👓 View full article