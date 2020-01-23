Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A Toast to Alanis Morissette: 'Reasons I Drink' Hits Top 10 on Adult Alternative Songs

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Alanis Morissette makes a triumphant return to the top 10 of Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs radio airplay chart (dated Jan. 25), as "...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Reasons the In The Heights Trailer Has Us Excited [Video]Top 10 Reasons the In The Heights Trailer Has Us Excited

"Hamilton" who?! “In The Heights ” is just the musical we've been waiting for. If you can't get enough of Lin-Manuel Miranda, or haven't seen the trailer yet, then this list is for you! For this..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Absofacto's 'Dissolve' Completes Lengthy Climb to No. 1 on Alternative Songs Chart

Absofacto claims the first new No. 1 of the 2020s on Billboard's Alternative Songs airplay chart, rising to the top of the Jan. 18-dated tally...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.