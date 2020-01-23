MSNBC's *Ari Melber* pressed Congressman *Mark Meadows* (R-NC) on whether he thinks it was appropriate for President *Donald Trump* to ask a foreign power to launch an investigation into his domestic political opponents.



Recent related news from verified sources Alan Dershowitz, Ari Melber Clash Over Trump Impeachment Trial: ‘I’m Arguing on Behalf of the Constitution’ MSNBC's *Ari Melber* clashed with *Alan Dershowitz* tonight after he was announced as a member of the Trump legal team (then later said he's not a "full-fledged...

Mediaite 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Jo Sharpe RT @Mediaite: MSNBC’s Ari Melber Grills Mark Meadows: Do You Still Think It’s ‘Proper’ to Have Ukraine Investigate the Bidens https://t.co/… 1 hour ago