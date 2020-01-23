Global  

MSNBC’s Ari Melber Grills Mark Meadows: Do You Still Think It’s ‘Proper’ to Have Ukraine Investigate the Bidens

Mediaite Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Ari Melber* pressed Congressman *Mark Meadows* (R-NC) on whether he thinks it was appropriate for President *Donald Trump* to ask a foreign power to launch an investigation into his domestic political opponents.
