Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tucker Carlson’s Defense of Glenn Greenwald is Missing Something

Mediaite Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson offered a defense of frequent guest Glenn Greenwald after the left-wing journalist was charged in Brazil over his reporting on government corruption. One thing was conspicuously absent from Carlson's defense.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s Self-Own [Video]Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s Self-Own

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a brutal self-own as he criticized journalists for reporting on Democrats’ reactions to impeachment.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.