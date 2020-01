Google honors Hollywood's first Chinese American movie star

The 31-year-old star is the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in the musical or comedy film for her role in β€œThe Farewell.”

The most popular jobs American kids want to do when they grow up What did you want to be when you grew up? A sixth of Americans wanted to be a doctor, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 Americans brought them back to yesteryear to examine.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published on December 19, 2019