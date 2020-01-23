Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google honors Hollywood's first Chinese American movie star

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
LOs Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Google has honored the Los Angeles-born Chinese American actress, Anna May Wong, with a Google Doodle commemorating the 97th anniversary of her debut film, "The Toll Of the Sea."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

The 31-year-old star is the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in the musical or comedy film for her role in “The Farewell.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

The most popular jobs American kids want to do when they grow up [Video]The most popular jobs American kids want to do when they grow up

What did you want to be when you grew up? A sixth of Americans wanted to be a doctor, according to new research.   A new survey of 2,000 Americans brought them back to yesteryear to examine..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Doodle celebrates Anna May Wong nearly 100 years after her first leading role. Here's ...

Google Doodle celebrates Anna May Wong nearly 100 years after her first leading role. Here's ...(CNN)The woman with a wry smile in Wednesday's Google Doodle is considered to be the first Asian-American movie star -- and she still has something to teach...
WorldNews Also reported by •9to5Google

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.