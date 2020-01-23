Global  

2020 Oscars Performers Revealed: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and More Nominees

E! Online Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The performers for the 2020 Oscars ceremony have been revealed and include Elton John and Cynthia Erivo and other nominees for Best Original Song. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and...
News video: Elton John to perform at Oscars

Elton John to perform at Oscars 01:17

 Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.

The Biggest Stars are at The Oscars [Video]The Biggest Stars are at The Oscars

See just some of the biggest stars that are nominated for Oscars 2020. Don't miss your chance to see which of them take home the Oscar live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC.

Some Great Reads Headed to the Screen [Video]Some Great Reads Headed to the Screen

Great books being turned into movies or TV series is nothing new. And we all know that some can exceed their source material, and some completely miss the mark. With a slate of book adaptations headed..

