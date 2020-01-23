Global  

Betty Gilpin to Play Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story: See the Full Cast So Far

E! Online Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The cast for Impeachment: American Crime Story is only getting better by the day. Glow star Betty Gilpin has now joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media pundit who wrote a...
'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO [Video]'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics. HBO's "The Outsider" is bucking those odds by delivering a taut thriller with echoes of "The Night Of'. The..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Won't Air In Time for the Elections | THR News [Video]'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Won't Air In Time for the Elections | THR News

'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Won't Air In Time for the Elections | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Billy Eichner Joins 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' as Matt Drudge

The actor joins his second Ryan Murphy project after working with the TV producer on ‘American Horror Story.’
Entertainment Tonight

Ryan Murphy, creator of pretty much everything gay on TV, to be honoured for inspiring LGBT youth

Prolific TV creator Ryan Murphy is to be honoured with a GLAAD Award. The TV creator has championed LGBT+ representation for years across his many TV shows –...
PinkNews

