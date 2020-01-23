Global  

Spike Lee to introduce 2021 Cadillac Escalade with short film

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Oscar-award-winning director Spike Lee has been hired to introduce the 2021 Cadillac Escalade with his short film "Anthem" on Feb. 4 in Hollywood, General Motors Co's luxury division, Cadillac, said on Thursday.
