Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

NPR Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
She is the first of six women expected to testify at his trial that Weinstein raped or sexually assaulted them. "I said, 'No, no,' but there was not much I could do at that point," Sciorra said.
News video: Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial 00:32

 Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago. According to Reuters, the actress is the first accuser to take a stand against Weinstein. Sciorra revealed...

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court [Video]Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein [Video]"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


Actress Sciorra on alleged Weinstein rape: 'I couldn't fight anymore'

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV NewsBBC NewsFrance 24

Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Harvey Weinstein & Describes Alleged Rape

Annabella Sciorra is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein. The Sopranos actress testified in court on Thursday (January 23) against the film producer in New...
Just Jared Also reported by •CTV NewsReutersBBC NewsReuters IndiaFrance 24Entertainment Tonight

