Lakeith Stanfield: 'As a black man, I don't want to be on the front line every single day'

Independent Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The versatile star gives another stand-out performance in the brilliant Uncut Gems. He talks to Patrick Smith about love, living in his car to make it, and injustice
