Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan rarely makes a red carpet appearance without his wife Keely. This time, they were spotted together at the opening night of "The Last Ship" musical here.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pierce Brosnan cast in 'Cinderella' musical movie Pierce Brosnan is to play the king in Sonys upcoming Cinderella reboot. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:36Published on December 12, 2019 Pierce Brosnan Added to Sony's 'Cinderella' Cast | THR News Pierce Brosnan is getting the royal treatment for Sony's 'Cinderella' musical. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:22Published on December 12, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Pierce Brosnan, wife step out for a musical Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan rarely makes a red carpet appearance without his wife Keely. This time, they were spotted together at the opening night of "The...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this