Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Only Following This One Instagram Account

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently only following one account on Instagram. The duo announced at the beginning of the year that they would start choosing just one account to focus on each month. This month, it’s Michelle Figueroa‘s Good News Movement Instagram page. Michelle told People that the follow was a complete surprise [...]
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Need to Bow and Curtsy To?

Who Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Need to Bow and Curtsy To? 00:56

 As the British royal family still figures out every single detail about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new role within the monarchy, we’re wondering who will the couple have to curtsy and bow to? Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

