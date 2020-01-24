Global  

'Panga' movie review: Kangana Ranaut and cast shine in a film you easily fall in love with

Zee News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
"Panga" is effectively shot. The film reiterates the idea that it is never quite too late to start chasing your dream -- which gives it instant winnability.
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Kangana Ranaut & Aamir Khan FRIENDS Again, To Collaborate On A Film | Panga Press Conference

Kangana Ranaut & Aamir Khan FRIENDS Again, To Collaborate On A Film | Panga Press Conference 01:02

 Panga Press Conference | Kangana Ranaut at the event reveals about her plans to work with Aamir Khan.Watch the video.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut: Nirbhaya Convicts Should Be Hanged In Public [Video]Kangana Ranaut: Nirbhaya Convicts Should Be Hanged In Public

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for the release for her film "Panga", has never shied away from sharing her opinion. #panga #KanganaRanaut

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:45Published

Kangana reveals her plans regarding her production house [Video]Kangana reveals her plans regarding her production house

Bollywood's "Queen" star Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Panga". At a recent press conference Kangana opened up about the plans she has for her production house, and what..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Panga’ movie review: Kangana Ranaut's latest is all heart and charm, with an emotional wallop at the end

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is about how love, marriage and children need not come in the way of a sportswoman’s success, but what sets it refreshingly...
Hindu

Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut puts up a stellar act as a mother torn between duty and passion

Here's our review of Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta starrer, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is based on the life of a...
Bollywood Life

